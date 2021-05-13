Karnataka SSLC Postponed, Revised Schedule to be Announced Later

The Karnataka Board Exams or Karnataka SSLC will not be held in June. The exams which were to begin on June 21 have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “the SSLC exams which were to begin from June 21 have been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies".

The exams were scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Earlier when CBSE and other education boards had announced to cancel class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 board exams, Karnataka had decided to go ahead with their schedule.

Last year, over 8.48 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams. A similar number is expected to take the Karnataka Class 10 Board exam this year too. Karnataka is among very few states who have not canceled the class 10 boards yet. Most states and both central education boards have canceled exams for class 10 students while the decision on class 12 exam dates is expected by June.

To pass the exams, students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Last year 71.80 per cent of the 8.48 lakh students had cleared the exam. This was a decline from 73.70 per cent in 2019.

