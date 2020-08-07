Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time: KSEEB Class 10 Results to be Declared on Aug 10 at 3pm at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time: Once announced, the Karnataka 10th Result 2020 can be checked on the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in.
Representative Image
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results on Monday (August 10). The Karnataka board will announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 at 3pm. Once announced, the Karnataka 10th Result 2020 can be checked on the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in. Over 8.40 lakh students who had appeared for Karnataka SSLC board exams 2020 can check their scores using their KSEEB admit cards for credentials at the time of log in.
Initially, the Karnataka Class 10 Exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of March but got deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the Karnataka board later conducted the SSLC board exams 2020 from June 25 keeping all Covid-19 guidelines in mind.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -
- Step 1: Visit official website at karresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on 'SSLC Results 2020' link
- Step 3: Enter all details like exam roll number and date of birth when asked
- Step 4: Click on 'submit' button
- Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Download it and take printout for future reference
