Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Date and Time for KSEEB Class 10 Results Declaration Not Decided Yet by Board

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results in next few days. However, the official date and time for result announcement has not been decided yet by the Karnataka board. Once announced, the Karnataka 10th Result 2020 can be checked on the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in. Over 8.40 lakh students who had appeared for Karnataka SSLC board exams 2020 can check their scores using their KSEEB admit cards for credentials at the time of log in.

“The result date has not been decided. The board is trying to announce the SSLC result soon," The Indian Express reported V Sumangala, director, KSEEB as saying.

However, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier told ANI, "The Class 10 exam results will be announced in the first week of August."

Initially, the Karnataka Class 10 Exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of March but got deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the Karnataka board later conducted the SSLC board exams 2020 from June 25 keeping all Covid-19 guidelines in mind.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -