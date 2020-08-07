Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Date and Time for KSEEB Class 10 Results Declaration Not Decided Yet by Board

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time: Once announced, the Karnataka 10th Result 2020 can be checked on the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Date and Time for KSEEB Class 10 Results Declaration Not Decided Yet by Board
Representative Image

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Date and Time | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results in next few days. However, the official date and time for result announcement has not been decided yet by the Karnataka board. Once announced, the Karnataka 10th Result 2020 can be checked on the official website of KSEEB at karresults.nic.in. Over 8.40 lakh students who had appeared for Karnataka SSLC board exams 2020 can check their scores using their KSEEB admit cards for credentials at the time of log in.

“The result date has not been decided. The board is trying to announce the SSLC result soon," The Indian Express reported V Sumangala, director, KSEEB as saying.

However, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier told ANI, "The Class 10 exam results will be announced in the first week of August."

Initially, the Karnataka Class 10 Exams 2020 were scheduled to be held in the month of March but got deferred due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the Karnataka board later conducted the SSLC board exams 2020 from June 25 keeping all Covid-19 guidelines in mind.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -

  • Step 1: Visit official website at karresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on 'SSLC Results 2020' link

  • Step 3: Enter all details like exam roll number and date of birth when asked

  • Step 4: Click on 'submit' button

  • Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 6: Download it and take printout for future reference

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading