Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results Declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, can check their scores at the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th Results Declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in; When and Where to Check
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Result 2020. Over eight lakh students, who are waiting for their KSEEB Class 10 Results 2020, can check their scores at the website such as kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Students can check their KSEEB SSLC Result 2020 using their board admit cards.

Students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject to pass KSEEB SSLC Exams 2020.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Here's how to check scores online -

  • Step 1: Visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Look for KSEEB SSLC result

  • Step 3: Enter required details by looking from admit card to log in

  • Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Students should make sure that all details provided on the result are correct. If they find any error, they should immediately contact their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC Results are usually released in the month of April or May, but this time, it got delayed due to Covid-19 situation. KSEEB SSLC exams 2020 were initially scheduled from March 29, but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were later conducted from June 25 to July 3.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC board result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.7 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59, while for boys it was 68.46.

