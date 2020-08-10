Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in: How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Declared | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 today. Now, the Karnataka Class 10th Result 2020 can be accessed on these websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net and schools9.com.

For the academic year 2019-20, close to eight lakh students sat for the class 10 board examination at various exam centres in the state. The board examination, which was scheduled for March 27 to April 9, were later conducted successfully from June 25 to July 4. The shift in exam date was because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The exams were conducted keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind. All students wore masks and went through thermal scanning before entering the examination hall.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC result 2020: How to check

In order to clear the examination, a student need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. Students who will fail to score the minimum marks in each subject will get another chance of clearing the examination by appearing in the supplementary exam. All the details related to the examination will be released by the board soon.

Step 1: Type the name of the website on the search engine

Step 2: Now, as the page opens click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2020

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth in the rectangle box

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will come on your screen

For the time being, candidates are advised to keep a copy on the result as the official hard copy of the mark sheet will be issued by the respective schools after the COVID-19 condition improves in the state.