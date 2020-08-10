Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 at karresults.nic.in: KSEEB 10th Results Announced; Check Passing Criteria Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 | After a long wait, the Karnataka Board Class 10 students finally got some respite. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared the KSEEB SSLC Results 2020. The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 was be released at 3pm on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Students can follow the News18 Live Updates for all recent developments related to Karnataka 10th Result 2020.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Passing Criteria

It is important to note that each student will have to secure a minimum 35% aggregate marks to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam. Every student needs to score a minimum of 40 marks out of 150 in the theory and 30 marks out of 50 in the practical exam to pass in a particular subject.

To check the grading system of the Karnataka Board SSLC Result 2020, check the following details:

1. 563-625 marks: 90-100 % : A+ grade

2. 500-562 marks: 80-90 % : A grade

3. 438-499 marks: 70-80 % : B+ grade

4. 375-437 marks: 60-70 % : B grade

5. 313-374 marks: 50-60 % : C+ grade

6. 219-312 marks: 35-50 % : C grade

The Karnataka Board Class 10 Exams 2020 were held in the month recently from June 25 to July 4, following all the precautions including thermal screening, use of sanitizers, use of face masks and social-distancing. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9. However, they were postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, more 8 lakh students appear for the KSEEB SSLC board examinations 2020.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: List of Websites

The students can check Karnataka Class 10 results 2020 directly on the website. The KSEEB SSLC result will be available on the following websites:

1. kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. karresults.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com