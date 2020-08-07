Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB Board to Announce Karnataka Class 10 Results on Aug 10 at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 | Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Results 2020 will be announced on August 10 at 3pm. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar informed about the date and time of Karnataka 10th Results 2020 declaration today. Once announced, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will made the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the websites such as karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students can check their KSEEB 10th Board Result 2020 scores using their admit cards.

Karnataka government had conducted Karnataka Class 10 Board Exams 2020 from June 25 to July 4, amidst the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state. Initially, the Karnataka SSLC examinations 2020 were scheduled to be conducted from March 27, which were later postponed owing to the lockdown.

Nearly 8,48,203 students had registered for the KSEEB Board 10th Exams, which were conducted in 2,879 examination centres across the state. Separate sitting arrangements of additional 330 centres were made by the state government for the students coming from containment zones.

A total of 32 students who wrote the Karnataka 10th board exams were tested positive for Covid-19, while many others could not attend their board exams. The State Education Department has said that students who were unable to write their papers due to Covid-19 will be treated as freshers during the supplementary exams.

Students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject to pass KSEEB SSLC Exams 2020.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC board result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.7 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59, while for boys it was 68.46.