Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Released at kseeb.kar.nic.in: List of Websites to Check KSEEB Scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 | The website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) may turn unresponsive or get slow soon after declaration of Karnataka 10th Result 2020 today at 3 pm due to increased traffic. Karnataka Board Class 10 Results 2020 were announced at kseeb.kar.nic.in. However, if students face any difficulty while checking results, they should refer to the other websites.

Students can also follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to Karnataka 10th Result 2020.

Students can check their Karnataka Class 10 Result 2020 directly on these websites using their admit cards:

1. kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. karresults.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com

How to check Karnataka Class 10 Results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above on search bar

Step 2: Look for Karnataka Class 10 Result 2020

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Type in the registration details and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 5: Result can be viewed on screen

More than eight lakh students appeared for Karnataka SSLC exams 2020, which were conducted June 25 to July 4. Earlier, they were slated to be held from March 27 to April 9, but could not take place in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exams were held in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines. Students wore masks and went through thermal scanning. Sanitisers were also made available at exam centres.

Those who took Karnataka SSLC exams 2020 are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams. It means they need to score 35 marks in a paper carrying 100 marks.

Students who fail in any subject(s) will be given an opportunity to appear in supplementary exam to pass Class 10.

This year, Karnataka Class 10 results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. Otherwise, the results are usually released in April or May. Last year, Karnataka Board Class 10 results were announced on April 30. The overall passing percentage in 2019 was 73.70. The pass percentage among girls was 79.59, while that among boys was 68.46.