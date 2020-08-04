Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu 10th & CHSE Odisha 12th Results Expected to be Declared This Week; Details Here

Several state boards have already announced their 10th and 12th board results for academic session 2019-2020. However, results declaration for some state boards are still pending and are expected to be declared in this week. This year, the announcement of the results got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, followed by a nationwide lockdown to curb its spread.

This week, Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 and Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020 are expected to be released. Meanwhile, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2020 and Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 are also to be announced.

Check the list of board exam results which are expected to be announced in the first week of August.

WBJEE Results 2020

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has confirmed that WBJEE Result 2020 will be announced on August 7. The result will be available at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE exam 2020 were conducted on February 2. This examination was conducted for admission in government and private engineering colleges in West Bengal.

Odisha Plus Two Results 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is likely to announce Class 12 Board Results 2020 this week or by August 15, according to The Indian Express. The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 will be released at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

This year, Odisha Class 12 board exams were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 situation and the CHSE Board decided to take to a special assessment scheme to award marks to students.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020

Around 9.7 lakh candidates are awaiting their TN Class 10 Results 2020, which are expected to be declared this week. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu government in June had announced that TN 10th board exams have been scrapped and all students would be promoted to the next grade. It was decided that marks would be provided on the basis of performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to release SSLC or Class 10 Results 2020 this week. According to Hindustan Times, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier informed that Karnataka 10th Results 2020 will be announced in the first week of August.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. More than eight lakh students had appeared for Karnataka SSLC exams 2020.