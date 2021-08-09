Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in Today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: One of its kinds Karnataka SSLC results based on exams held in a special format will be released today. Over 8.7 lakh students awaiting their results will be able to download their market memos from 3:30 pm onwards from official websites, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students need to have their admit cards ready with them to check their score. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will announce the results via a media briefing and shortly after the same, a link will be activated on the official websites for students to download their marks memos. Schools will not display results on notice boards to avoid large gatherings.

While the Karnataka government had cancelled the class 12 exams or second-year Pre-University College (PUC) exams, it did not do away with the SSLC or class 10 exams. The state government said that exams were necessary as the current batch of students was promoted from class 9 to SSLC without exams and cancelling exams now would mean two years of non-exam assessment.

A large section of students and parents were apprehensive about the written exams. A plea was filed seeking a different solution to prepare the results based on an alternative mode, however, Karnataka decided to go ahead with exams. SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22.

On July 19, a combined exam for mathematics, science, social science was held and on July 22, the languages exam was conducted. Both the exams were held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based. The government claims that exams were conducted amid COVID-19 precautions. While last year the number of exam centres was 48,000, this year it will be 73,066. A maximum of 12 students were seated in one room.

