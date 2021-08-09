CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 8.7 Lakh Students to Get Results Today
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 8.7 Lakh Students to Get Results Today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results of over 8.7 lakh students will be announced at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

News18.com | August 09, 2021, 13:43 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result, Karnataka SSLC Result 2021, SSLC Result, SSLC Result 2021, Karnataka 10th result, Karnataka class 10 result, Karnataka class 10 result 2021,

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC or class 10 result today, August 9 at  3:30 pm. Students can check their marks from the link at official websites — karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in. More than 8.7 lakh students awaiting their results.

The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will announce the results through a press conference. The exams were conducted on July 19 and 22 in an objective type format. The exams were held following all COVID-19 protocols.

While all other states have cancelled their exams, the Karnataka government conducted exams because the current batch of SSLC students was also promoted from class 9 to SSLC without exams.

Aug 09, 2021 13:43 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Important websites

To check the results, students must note these websites:

-- karresults.nic.in
-- kseeb.kar.nic.in
-- digilocker.gov.in

Aug 09, 2021 13:38 (IST)

Students unable to pay exam fees were allowed to give Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam

Prior to the exam, the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that students who were unable to pay exam fees will be allowed to give the exam and provided admit cards. The govt had also provided free bus rides to the SSLC students on the both the days of the exam. They just had to show their hall tickets.

Aug 09, 2021 13:28 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: What happened last year?

Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020. Out of the total, 71.80 per cent of students had passed the exam. As many as 77.74 per cent girls passed the exam and 66.41 per cent of boys cleared the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent. 

Aug 09, 2021 13:21 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Passing marks

Students will need to secure at least 35 per cent overall. That is, they will have to get 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate. However, they will have to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers in order to pass the exam.

Aug 09, 2021 13:13 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: What was the exam pattern?

The exam pattern was changed this year. It consisted of MCQ type questions and students were provided with OMR sheets with their names and registration number already printed on them. The sheets also had different colours to avoid confusion among students. While the mathematics and first language OMR sheets were in pink colour, the second language and science sheets were in orange colour. The third language and social science were in green colour. The exams were held on July 19 and 22.

Aug 09, 2021 13:04 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: How to create DigiLocker account?

To check result via DigiLocker, you have to first create an account. Here's how:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on sign up. Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, Aadhar number

Step 3. Create six-digit security pin. Submit

Step 4: Set a username and password

Step 5: Click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on SSLC result

Step 7: Sign in

Step 8: The SSLC mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Aug 09, 2021 12:55 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: How to check through DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website-- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter your mobile number. Enter OTP
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Enter Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in, check result.

Aug 09, 2021 12:51 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 to be announced via press conference

The result will be announced through a press conference by the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar at 3.30 pm. Once declared, the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Out of the 8.7 lakh students who registered for the exam, 99.60 per cent had appeared. The exam was held on July 19 and 22.

Aug 09, 2021 12:42 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 via SMS 

Apart from the official website, students can check their results through SMS. They need to type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) in the message box and send it to 56263. The Karnataka Class 10 result will be displayed on the mobile screen once declared.

Aug 09, 2021 12:34 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Steps to check marks online

Step 1. Visit the official websites of the Karnataka board -- karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Aug 09, 2021 12:27 (IST)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 today at 3.30 pm

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC result on its at official websites -- karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in at 3.30 pm today. Over 8.7 lakh students had registered for the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result today at kseeb.kar.nic.in (Representative image)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: During the exam, as part of COVID-19 protocols, a maximum of 12 students were seated in one room. In 2020, the number of exam centres was 48,000, however, for this year it was increased to 73,066 to maintain social distancing guidelines.

