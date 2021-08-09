Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 8.7 Lakh Students to Get Results Today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC or class 10 result today, August 9 at 3:30 pm. Students can check their marks from the link at official websites — karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in. More than 8.7 lakh students awaiting their results.
The state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will announce the results through a press conference. The exams were conducted on July 19 and 22 in an objective type format. The exams were held following all COVID-19 protocols.
While all other states have cancelled their exams, the Karnataka government conducted exams because the current batch of SSLC students was also promoted from class 9 to SSLC without exams.
Students unable to pay exam fees were allowed to give Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam
Prior to the exam, the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said that students who were unable to pay exam fees will be allowed to give the exam and provided admit cards. The govt had also provided free bus rides to the SSLC students on the both the days of the exam. They just had to show their hall tickets.
Karnataka SSLC result 2021: What happened last year?
Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020. Out of the total, 71.80 per cent of students had passed the exam. As many as 77.74 per cent girls passed the exam and 66.41 per cent of boys cleared the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent.
Karnataka SSLC result 2021: What was the exam pattern?
The exam pattern was changed this year. It consisted of MCQ type questions and students were provided with OMR sheets with their names and registration number already printed on them. The sheets also had different colours to avoid confusion among students. While the mathematics and first language OMR sheets were in pink colour, the second language and science sheets were in orange colour. The third language and social science were in green colour. The exams were held on July 19 and 22.
Karnataka SSLC result 2021: How to create DigiLocker account?
To check result via DigiLocker, you have to first create an account. Here's how:
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on sign up. Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, Aadhar number
Step 3. Create six-digit security pin. Submit
Step 4: Set a username and password
Step 5: Click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Click on SSLC result
Step 7: Sign in
Step 8: The SSLC mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
Karnataka SSLC result 2021 to be announced via press conference
The result will be announced through a press conference by the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar at 3.30 pm. Once declared, the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in. Out of the 8.7 lakh students who registered for the exam, 99.60 per cent had appeared. The exam was held on July 19 and 22.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Steps to check marks online
Step 1. Visit the official websites of the Karnataka board -- karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: During the exam, as part of COVID-19 protocols, a maximum of 12 students were seated in one room. In 2020, the number of exam centres was 48,000, however, for this year it was increased to 73,066 to maintain social distancing guidelines.
