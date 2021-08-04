Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Likely by August 10

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board result by August 10. The result will be uploaded on the KSEEB official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Unlike other states, Karnataka did not cancel the KSSLC 2021 exams. Instead, the board exams were conducted in a new format. The offline exams were completed within two days. While the core subjects including mathematics, science, and social science exams were merged into one paper which was conducted on July 19, the examinations for language subjects was conducted on July 23.

Out of total 8,19,694 students, 99.62 per cent appeared for the first language and 99.60 per cent appeared for the second language exam. Overall 99.60 per cent attendance was recorded for Karnataka SSLC exam 2021.

Students will need to secure at least 35 per cent in aggregate marks or 210 out of 600 marks to obtain a pass certificate, however, they will require to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers.

Last year too, the board had declared the Karnataka SSLC exam on August 10 at 3 pm through a press conference. Around 8.40 lakh students took the SSLC board exams in 2020 out of which 71.80 per cent of students had passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys with a 77.74 per cent pass percentage while the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 66.41 per cent. In the year 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here