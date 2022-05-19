Karnataka SSLC Result at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Key Changes Introduced This Year

The Karnataka Board has readied the result for over 8 lakh students which will be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, and karresults.nic.in soon. This year’s result is special as the board is announcing the first ‘normal’ result after the pandemic. Even though most of the classes for the current batch were also held in online mode, the exams were held offline and it is expected that the evaluation will be as per the pre-pandemic levels.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates

To ensure that students do not suffer due to the pandemic-induced loss of instructional hours or stress caused by online-offline classes, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has introduced several new initiatives. Here is a look at what’s unique to this year’s Karnataka SSLC or class 10 board exam results.

More Grace Marks: The number of grace marks to be given to a student were capped at five per cent which have been extended to 10 per cent this year. Now, if any student needs three marks each in three subjects, teachers can now make an exception and award the same from the grace marks kitty.

Helpline for Students, Parents: Ahead of the result, Karnataka government released helpline parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression, informed state health minister Dr Sudhakar K. Students cab call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007. “For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Uniform Norms Ban Hijab: Karnataka government following the HC order had banned wearing of hijab or any other religious cloth inside the exam hall.Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier said, “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove the hijab and write the exam.” During the exam, an invigilator, Noor Fahima was suspended for wearing hijab to the Karnataka SSLC exams. Students too threatened to miss exams over the ruling.

Pass Percentage to Drop for The First Time Since 2017: The Pass percentage or number of students clearing class 10 or SSLC exams have been on a consistent rise. However, after the reocrd breaking 99.9% pass percentage recorded in 2021, it is unlikely that the upward graph will continue and it is likely to see a fall after a long time.

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2021 99.9% 2020 75.53% 2019 73.70% 2018 71.93% 2017 67.87% 2016 79.16% 2015 81.82%

Difference in Result Announcement, Download Time: After the result could not be downloaded from the websites hours after the announcement, the Karnataka government has decided to keep the result announcement and availability time as separate. Even as the result will be out at 12:30, the marks will be available after 1 pm. The result will be available at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, Manabadi, and karresults.nic.in.

