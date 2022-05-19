Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Declared: 1,22,555 Students Failed, Supplementary Exams on June 27

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10. Of the total 8,53,436 students who took exams this year, as many as 7,30,881 have cleared it. This takes the pass percentage to 85.63 per cent. However, 1,22,555 were unable to clear the boards. KSEEB will conduct the supplementary exam on June 27 for students who failed to pass the 10th exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Out of the total percentage of students who have cleared the exam, as many as 90.29 per cent of girls passed, while 81.30 per cent of boys managed to clear the exam. This year, a total of 145 students have obtained 100 per cent. Students need to get at least 35 marks to clear the Karnataka SSLC exam and those were unable to do so, will have to appear for the supplementary exam on June 27. However, students who are unable to clear the supplementary exams, they will have to repeat the year and sit the exam again next year.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official portals at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. They can also check via SMS and DigiLocker. Students will need their admit cards to check the result as it has their enrolment number.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Passing marks

Students who have got grade C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. Students need to obtain at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams out of 150 marks to clear the 10th exam.

The Karnataka SSLC exam result is released on the basis of grade system. The board will not only assign marks but also grades. Students who get between 91 to 100 marks will get grade A+, between 81 to 90 marks will get grade A, 71 to 80 marks is grade B+, 61 to 70 marks is grade B, 51 to 60 marks is grade C+ and those who get between 35 to 50 marks will receive grade C. Students who get below 35 marks will have to sit for the supplementary exam.

This year, school-wise, the best performance has been by unaided schools which recorded as many as 92.29 per cent of students clearing the exams. The government schools came in second with a total of 88 per cent students clearing it and among aided schools, the pass percentage stands at 87.84 per cent.

