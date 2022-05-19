Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), today, May 19. Students who appeared in the SSLC 2022 examination can check their results through official portals — sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to enter the correct enrolment number to check the result.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Due to heavy traffic on the official website of the school or college, it may take some time for the results to load on the page. It can also lead to a tense or panicking situation. However, if you come across such a scenario, you should be aware that there are other ways to check the results. You can also access them using SMS and DigiLocker.

A total of 8,73,846 students had registered this year for the SSLC exams from across 15,387 schools in the state. Out of the total, 4,52,732 are male, 4,21,110 are female and 4 transgender candidates. More than 20,000 students were absent on the first exam, which is the highest number in the last five sessions.

The class 10 examinations in the state were held from March 28 to April 11 with the answer key released on April 12. Students who get grade C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. This means, students need to obtain at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams out of 150 marks clear the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB — kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Under SSLC, click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3: A new webpage will open with the link of “SSLC Results 2022”

Step 4: Click on it, fill in your credentials.

Step 5: Login and you’ll be able to see your result.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

In case of website crash, students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number

Send it to 56263. You will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of SSLC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: What to Check

After receiving their KSEEB 10th result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to their respective school principal’s immediately.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Helpline number launched

Ahead of the result, the Karnataka government has released helpline number for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression. The state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said that students can call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007 for help related to the boards.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Know grade system

The Karnataka 10th result is released on the basis of grade system. The board will not only assign marks but also grades. Here’s how — those who get between 91 to 100 marks will get grade A+, between 81 to 90 marks will get grade A, 71 to 80 marks is grade B+, 61 to 70 marks is grade B, 51 to 60 marks is grade C+ and those who get between 35 to 50 marks will receive grade C, which is also the minimum marks need to pass the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: What happened in past years

In 2021, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 were conducted on July 19 and 23. As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the two-day SSLC exams out of which 99.60 per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. None of the male students who took the exams has failed. Among girls, the pass percentage is at 99.99 per cent. In 2020, as many as 75.53 per cent of students cleared Karnataka SSLC exams. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 73.70 per cent, in 2018, it was 71.93 per cent, in 2017, it was 67.87 per cent and in 2016, it was 79.16 per cent.

