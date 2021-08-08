Karnataka SSLC Results Date 2021: Know When & Where to Check Marks

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the class 10 or SSLC results for over 8.19 lakh students on August 9. Students will be able to check their marks by 3:30 pm tomorrow at karresults.nic.in. This year, Kerala had conducted exams in a new format. Karnataka SSLC exams for core subjects including mathematics, science, and social science exams were merged into one paper while all language subjects were merged into one.

Out of a total of 8,19,694 students, 99.62 per cent appeared for the first language and 99.60 per cent appeared for the second language exam. Overall 99.60 per cent attendance was recorded for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021.

To pass Karnataka SSCL, students need at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate. Last year, 71.80 per cent of 8.40 lakh students had passed the exams. In 2019, as many as 73.70 per cent had passed.

