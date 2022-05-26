Karnataka SSLC Science Question Paper Allegedly Leaked, 10 Including Teacher Held

Within a week after declaration of Karnataka SSLC result, the police has arrested at least 10 people in connection with alleged leak in Karnataka Board exams. The investigation revealed that SSLC science question paper was leaked from Ramanagara district allegedly from Kempegowda School.

A teacher from the school, a retired headmaster, and a local journalist are said to be among the 10 arrested. The retired principal, allegedly took photographs of the science question papers that were stored in one of the examination centres in Ramanagar. These photos were then circulated ahead of the exams.

There is no official statement from the board or state government on the same. Police investigation is on. If found true, the exam could be re-held for affected centres and students who were involved in malpractice could have to take exams again.

The SSLC exam was held between March 28 and April 11 and the result too has been released on May 19. The KSEEB has registered one of the highest pass percentages; as many as 85.63 per cent of students cleared the exam this year. In 2020, it was at 75.53 per cent, in 2019, the pass percentage was at 73.70 per cent, in 2018, it was 71.93 per cent, in 2017, it was 67.87 per cent, in 2016, it was 79.16 per cent and in 2015, a total of 81.82 per cent. While last year, all students were marked as pass except for one, who took the exam from the wrong centre. As many as 118875 students have scored A+ grade this year.

Earlier, in Maharashtra Board too students alleged that exam was leaked and many students took phone inside exam hall, however, the state school education minister denied claim and only one student was held responsible for indiscipline. Further, in CBSE term 1 board exams were allegedly marred by malpractice. A CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleges that many schools shared the question paper with students ahead of the exam. Since students were asked to appear for the exam from their own schools, the CSMA alleged that many teachers helped students with answers.

