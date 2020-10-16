Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2020: KSEEB Declares Compartment Result at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the SSLC Compartment Results 2020 on the official website. The students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can visit at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in to check their results.

Around 2.14 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC compartment exams 2020 held from September 21 to 29. Out of the total, only 51.28 per cent students have qualified for higher studies.

The compartment results for SSLC in Karnataka can either be checked on the official website or through SMS. To receive a message, students had to register their mobile number with the board before the declaration of the result.

Of the 2.14 lakh students candidates who appeared for the exam, 1,09,719 successfully cleared the exam. These include 65,652 boys and 44,067 girls. Looking at the pass percentage, girls have outperformed the boys once again. While the passing percentage for girls in Karnataka SSLC compartment exam stands at 55.96 per cent, it is 48.56 per cent for boys.

As told by the KSEEB officials, the valuation process took place in 84 camps across the state, including the ones in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi. This time, the government appointed 13,834 valuators for evaluation.

Talking about schools, while aided schools performed the best with 53.13 per cent passing marks, they were followed by unaided schools at 50.87 per cent and government schools at 50.19 per cent. Overall, the passing percentage in the Karnataka SSLC has shown an improvement of 9% as compared to the previous year.