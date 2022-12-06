Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2023 Released, Exam From March 31 to April 15

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC time table 2023 today, December 5, 2022. The date sheet was released by state’s Minister of School Education BC Nagesh. As per the schedule the exam will be held from March 31 to April 15.

“The final exam schedule for the SSLC Mains, which will take place in March–April 2023, has been released. The test will be given between March 31 and April 15, 2019 “reads the tweet, which includes images of the timetable that has been released. All subjects’ tests will last three hours, with the exception of the second and third language exams, which will last two hours and forty-five minutes, and the NSFQ exams, which will last two hours. However, pupils will be given an additional 15 minutes for all subjects on all scheduled dates.

As per the schedule, the exams for the first language subjects (English, including English NCERT), Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, and Sanskrit, will be held on March 31. The exams for the basic disciplines of sociology and mathematics are set for April 4. The second language tests for English and Kannada will thereafter be held on April 6. The exam for basic engineering, computer science, ANSI C programming, and economics will take place on April 8. Exams for science, political science, and music (Hindustani and Karnataka) will be held on April 10.

The third language exams (Kananda, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Hindi, including Hindi NCERT) will be held on April 12. And finally, the social science exam is scheduled for April 15. These exams are meant for both freshers and repeaters, appearing through regular as well as private modes.

