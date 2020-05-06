Karnataka State Police Invites Applications for 2,672 Posts of Special Reserve Police Constable & Bandsmen

The Karnataka State Police (KSP) has invited applications for filling up a total of 2, 672 vacancies for the post of special reserve police constable and bandsmen. Of these, 2, 420 posts are for special reserve police constable and 252 for bandsmen.

The KSP has said that the online application will begin from May 18 and end on June 15. Submission of application forms will take place on the official website of KSP @ https://ksp.gov.in.

To check the notification directly, click on the link http://rec19.ksp-online.in/images/PAPERADVERTISEMENT1New.jpg

The notification reads, “Golden opportunity to join the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 2672 posts for the brave, disciplined, service oriented youth looking to build life and career in police.”

Applicants are advised to keep visiting the website regularly to check updates related to the recruitment process.

How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka State Police at https://ksp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Recruitment” section on the homepage

Step 3: Tap on the latest notification that reads, “Karnataka State Reserve Police”

Step 4: Once the application is out, register using the necessary details

Step 5: Login with your ID and fill the complete application form

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and submit

Step 7: Take a print-out of the application form for future reference

The detailed notification is expected to be released on May 18.

