Karnataka State Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 Constable Posts for 12th Pass

The Karnataka State Police department has released KSP Constable Recruitment 2021 notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 4,000 constables. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by filling the application process which started April 23 and will continue till May 31 on the official site, ksp.gov.in.

Candidates for the constable (civil) posts will get selected based on their performance in the exam held through a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a physical test and interview. After the completion of all the rounds of selection, a merit list will be prepared.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

A candidate should have passed the class 10th or class 12th examination from a recognised education board or equivalent and must be between 18 to 25 years. There is a relaxation of five years for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021:How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ksp.gov.in

Step 2: At the homepage, click on the required notification in the ‘advertisement’ section

Step 3: Click on the link ’SP Constable Recruitment 2021’ to apply for the posts

Step 4: Log in using credentials and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application

Step 6: Take a printout of application form for future reference

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021:Examination fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 250, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

KSP Constable Recruitment 2021:Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 16,000 to 21,000.

KSP has advised the candidates to stay away from touts and do not pay any money or illegal gratification to any person within or outside the Karnataka Police Department. The department has not authorised any person to collect any charges on behalf of the police. Any person found to be illegally trying to influence any candidate’s recruitment will be prosecuted.

