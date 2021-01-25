Karnataka State Police SRPC 2020 Admit Card Released at ksp.gov.in, How to Download

The Karnataka State Police Special Reserve Police Constable (KSP SRPC), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and PC IRB for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Screening Test (PST) 2020 call letter have been released on the website at https://ksp.gov.in/. The KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) Admit Cards 2020 were released on the official website on January 22. The candidates of KSP SRPC (KSRP &IRB) 2020 can also download their admit cards from the website http://srpc20.ksp-online.in/index.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f. The candidates have to follow the KSP SRPC (KSRP &IRB)schedule for ET and PST and appear according to the same for the test.

Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to download the KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) 2020Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the website http://srpc20.ksp-online.in/index.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fStep 2: On the homepage, you will find the option 'My Application'. Click on the sameStep 3: In order to log in, enter your application number and date of birthStep 4: After you log in to your account, you will find the option KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET and PST Admit Card 2020Step 5: Download the KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB)admit card. Take a print out of the same for future reference

The recruitment for KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) 2020is being done for 2672 vacancies. Candidates have been asked to arrive at the examination venue an hour before the KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) ET and PST 2020 exam.

TheKSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB) Recruitment was listedin May 2020 and the written exam was held on November 28 and November 29, 2020.

For KSP SRPC (KSRP & IRB)Endurance Test 2020, the qualifying height is 170 cm for men, while it is155 cm for men from tribal communities. For women, the minimum height is 158 cms, while for tribal women, the height is 150 cms. When fully expanded, the chest should be 83 cms for men with a minimum expansion of 5 cms. In case of tribal men, upon full expansion, the chest should measure 75 cms while there should be5 cmof minimum expansion.