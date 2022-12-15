Karnataka TET 2022 Result Declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka school education department has declared the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) result on Dec 14. Candidates who took the exam can check it on the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. While 20,070 candidates have qualified in paper 1, 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.

The KARTET 2022 was held on November 6. The school education department shared the KARTET final answer key on November 25. More than 92 per cent of the applicants had appeared for the exam. Candidates have to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks or, get at least 90 out of 150 questions right to qualify the exam.

KARTET 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using your application id and password

Step 4: Take a print of the result for further use

The KARTET 2022 was administered last month in two sessions. Paper 1 started from 9 am to 12 pm whereas paper 2 began from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Karnataka TET answer key 2022 was released on November 10. Candidates were given time to raise objections.

KARTET is conducted every year to recruit candidates for the posts of teacher in the state’s government schools. Paper 1 is administered to hire lower primary teachers (classes 1–5), on the other hand, paper 2 is conducted to recruit upper primary teachers (classes 6–8).

