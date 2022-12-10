Karnataka TET 2022 Results by Next Weekend: Minister BC Nagesh

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result 2022 next week. The state’s minister of school education, BC Nagesh, recently made an announcement in this regard. “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared by next weekend," reads his tweet.

Candidates who took the KARTET 2022 will be able to view and download their Karnataka TET result 2022 from the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in, once released. Candidates would have to log in to the website with their assigned roll number and password to access the result.

The KARTET 2022 was administered last month in two sessions. Paper 1 started from 9 am to 12 pm whereas paper 2 began from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Karnataka TET answer key 2022 was released on November 10. Candidates were given time to raise objections. The school education department shared the KARTET final answer key on November 25. More than 92 per cent of the applicants had appeared for the exam.

Karnataka TET 2022 Result: How to download?

Step 1. Open the online portal- schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link to KARTET result 2022 available on the homepage

Step 3. Key in your login credentials like roll number and password

Step 4. Shortly, the Karnataka TET result 2022 will appear on the computer screen

Step 5. Download the results and make a hard copy

KARTET is conducted every year to recruit candidates for the posts of teacher in the state’s government schools. Paper 1 is administered to hire lower primary teachers (classes 1–5), on the other hand, paper 2 is conducted to recruit upper primary teachers (classes 6–8). Candidates that score a minimum of 60 percent of marks or, get at least 90 out of 150 questions right will be eligible to qualify the exam.

