Karnataka to Become First State to Implement NEP, Education Minister to Launch Programmes Today

Karnataka will be the first state to launch the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will officially kick off the program in Bengaluru through a virtual launch.

Policy directives on higher education will be implemented for now and school-level initiatives will be launched later. Directives related to pre-primary and primary education include introducing mother tongue as a medium of education up to class five and changes in the way board exams are held. Infrastructure is yet to be developed to implement many of the provisions for primary education.

College students, however, will have the freedom to study inter-disciplinary courses for their degree programmes after the launch. This implies a student can opt for subjects as diverse as math and history if those are his or her interests.

All colleges and universities in Karnataka will begin to offer interdisciplinary courses. The state also plans to launch a program where students enrolling for diploma programs will get to study abroad in a unique exchange program.

Guidelines on the admission process for the next academic year under the new policy will be released today. The admissions will be facilitated through the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). A revised curriculum, along the lines of NEP, will be ready in the first week of October.

