Karnataka to Decide on School Reopening Today

The Karnataka government is expected to announce reopening dates for its schools today- August 30. A 13-member advisory council had earlier suggested phased-wise reopening of school. The panel’s recommendations will be studied today and a final call will be taken.

As the COVID-19 cases have dropped in most parts of the country and most states are reopening schools from September 1. It is expected that schools in Karnataka too will reopen for classes 6 to 8 from September 13. About 29 lakh children study in Classes 6 to 8 across schools in the state.

It will be a phased-wise reopening of schools. In the first phase, schools which are in districts with less than a two per cent positivity rate will be allowed to reopen. The suggestion came after several states had registered an increase in covid-19 cases after the reopening of schools.

The report also suggests that attendance will not be mandatory, online classes would continue and COVID-19 protocols including face masks, social distancing, and sanitization. It also suggests that children below 10 years of age, and staff above 60 should avoid gatherings such as prayer meets etc at the campus.

