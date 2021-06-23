Karnataka to Hold Class 10 Board Exams in July Third Week

Karnataka government has decided to go ahead with holding the class 10 or SSLC exams even as most of the state and both central educational boards have cancelled their class 10 and 12 board exams. The state education department claims that all covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams. Further, all the staff on exam duty will be vaccinated before the boards. The exams will be held in the third week of July, however, the final dates will be announced after a meeting between senior education officials and BEOs. The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 28.

Karnataka SSLC exams were earlier scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5, however, the exams were postponed. The state has canceled the class 12 or Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams, however, is going ahead with the class 10 boards as the students who are in class 10 now had not appeared for final exams even in their previous academic year as class 9 students were promoted without exams, Education Minister Suresh Kumar had said earlier while addressing media.

Over 8.75 lakh students will be appearing for the Karnataka SSLC exams. The government has increased the number of exam centers to over 6000 across the state to ensure social distancing during the exam and the least amount of travel for students.

Due to the pandemic, the exam pattern for Karnataka SSLC exams has been changed. Instead of theory, there will be only MCQ type or objective-type questions in the board exams.

