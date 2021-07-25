Karnataka to Reopen Colleges Tomorrow, COVID Vaccine Mandatory

The Karnataka government will reopen degree, postgraduate (PG), and technical colleges tomorrow, July 26. All students, faculty, and staff members must be vaccinated with at least one dose or else they will be denied entry. Colleges in the state have been shut for about three months now.

However, attending physical classes is not mandatory and online classes will continue to be conducted. The state Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had earlier put by July 7 as the deadline for college students to get vaccinated.

Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio had said that the focus is on the vaccination of students above 18 years. “The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders," Narayan had said earlier.

The Deputy CM had earlier stated that the vaccination drive for the higher education students has been initiated on June 28 with as many as 94,000 students having been vaccinated on the very first day.

Meanwhile, Bohar and Gujarat have reopened physical classes for college students will 50 per cent capacity, adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. For Haryana, colleges and universities have not only reopened, but the state will also be conducting practical and offline exams.

