Karnataka to Reopen Schools for Classes 6 to 8 From September 6

Karnataka has decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6 onwards. Schools will only be allowed to reopen in areas with less than 2 per cent of positive rates. Classes will be held in batches where 50% of students will be allowed on one day while the remaining 50% will be allowed on the second day.

The decision came after a meeting between the expert panel and the government officials. Most of the states are opening schools for classes 9 to 12, however, in Karnataka considering the declining COVID-19 cases, the facility has been extended to the younger classes as well. For classes 9 to 12, schools reopened last week.

Schools for about 29 lakh children studying in Classes 6 to 8 across schools in the state after success of the reopening for senior classes.

For classes 6 to 8, schools will be open five days a week and during weekends, sanitisation will be carried out by the schools. and the state is reporting footfalls from students. Classes have been shut since mid-March 2020.

A 13-member advisory council was set up to study COVID-19 condition and recommend school reopening. The panel had suggested phase-wise reopening of schools, as per the government order.

Schools will reopen amid COVID-19 restrictions wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory. Attending the school will not be a mandate and students and parents can opt to study online or in physical mode. Both online and offline classes will go simultaneously.

Karnataka has started several other relaxations including one-week institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming from Kerala, relaxation in night curfew in districts barring Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here