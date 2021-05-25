Karnataka University Recruitment 2021: Apply for Non-teaching Staff, Salary up to Rs 25,860

Karnataka University is accepting online applications for recruitment to various non-teaching posts. A total of 15 vacant seats for the posts of Assistant Director, JE, Work Supervisor, Electrician, and others have been announced for this recruitment drive. Those willing to submit their application must do the same on or before June 5 on the official website. Check post wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, the application process, and other details here.

Karnataka University recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Director- 01

Workshop Officer/Manager- 01

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 02

Work Supervisor- 02

Electrician- 03

Carpenter- 01

Turner- 01

Fitter- 01

Assistant Horticulture Officer- 01

Assistant (Law Directory)- 01

Placement Officer-01

Karnataka University recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification is different for each of the posts. Those applying for Electrician, Carpenter, Turner, and Fitter must have passed class 10. Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Director must hold a postgraduate degree from any recognized university.

Age limit: All the applicants must be aged between 18 years to 35 years.

Karnataka University recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates will have to apply for Karnataka University non-teaching staff recruitment in offline mode. They will have to download the application form from the official website and take a printout of it and send it to the concerned department along with the required documents. Here’s how you can download the application form

Step 1. Visit the official website or Karnataka University

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the notification tab

Step 3. Next, click on the pdf link for the notification that reads “Inviting Applications for various Non-Teaching Posts under Consolidated salary basis” dated 05/05/2021

Step 4. On the next page, click on the link to download the application form

Step 5. Take a printout of it and fill in all the required details

Step 6. Paste a recent passport-size photograph in the specified column and attach a copy of all the required documents.

Karnataka University recruitment 2021: Salary

All the shortlisted candidates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs 11,160 to Rs 25,860 depending on their post.

