Karnataka's Medical College Covid Outbreak: 116 More Test Covid Positive, Total Count 182

As many as 116 more people, mostly students, from SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital here, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infections there to 182, official sources said on Friday. Two hostels of the institution were sealed on Thursday, after 66 medical students had tested positive.

According to official sources, 690 people including students, staff and primary contacts have been tested so far. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil on Thursday had said, a students’ event almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection.

All parents who attended have also been asked to undergo tests. All those who tested positive have been isolated, they said, adding that those infected were all fully vaccinated, and have shown very mild symptoms.

Officials said all students of the college have received two doses of COVID vaccine. As all the staff fall under health care workers category, they would have been completely vaccinated. However, the records are being verified. Noting that the infection so far is only among the students, the Deputy Commissioner said the authorities are aiming to curb it and see to it that it doesn’t spread.

This is not an isolated incident, as the number of students detected with COVID-19 at Vimsar, a medical college and hospital in Odisha’s Sambalpur, climbed to 54 on Thursday, up from 34 the day before, an official said. The infected students have been admitted to the COVID unit of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Vimsar), according to the official.

Authorities suspect that the infection might have spread during the institute’s annual function held recently. On Tuesday, 22 cases were reported from Vimsar and later it rose to 34. Physical classes have been suspended for 10 days from Tuesday. Odisha Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said there was nothing to worry as it was reported in specific pockets and would be contained within four-five days.

