Karnataka's Udupi Imposes Section 144 Ahead of School Reopening Tomorrow

After the Karnataka government announced the reopening of schools in the state from February 14, section 144 has been imposed in Udupi. The district commissioner had prohibited the gathering of any crowd near schools or taking out any rally in the district. The prohibitory orders will be in place from February 14 from 6 am up to February 19 till 6 pm.

Schools have been shut in the state since February 9 amid the ongoing hijab row. They will now reopen for up to class 10 from Monday. Degree, postgraduate and technical colleges which were also set to reopen will now remain closed till February 16.

The decision to reopen degree colleges will be taken later. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier announced the same. The announcement was made after the CM conducted a key meeting with the state’s home minister, education minister, DGP, and other import law department officials.

Speaking to the media after this meeting, Bommai had said, “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later."

All schools and colleges in Karnataka were shut on February 9 due to the hijab row which began last month after students at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi were barred from entering the class for wearing the headscarf. While the girls were later allowed on the campus, protests from several student groups opposing hijab began in the college and other parts of the state began. The protestors were wearing saffron scarves to oppose the wearing of the hijab.

The Karnataka High Court is also hearing a petition on the same. It will next hear the case again on Monday but has asked groups to not insist on wearing religious clothes and also expressed its concern over the closure of educational institutes due to the incident. The Supreme Court also dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the petition hearing from the HC to the apex court. Refusing to interfere in the process, the SC bench said that HC was hearing the matter and it did not want to interfere in the case’s proceeding.

