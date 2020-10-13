KARTET 2019 Answer Keys Released, Aspirants Can Raise Objections Till October 21

Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 answer keys have been released on Tuesday, October 13. The KARTET 2019 answer keys have been made available in online mode. The candidates can check the KARTET answer key released by the Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department Bengaluru on its official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

It must be noted that the answer keys for KARTET Paper I and Paper II have been released together. Those who have given the Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test 2019 can check the answer key and raise objection, in case they have any, latest by October 21.

In order to raise objections, the candidate will need to submit details like application or registration number and date of birth on the link that is mentioned on the official website.

Along with the personal details, the aspirant must also submit all relevant and authentic supportive documents by 5 PM on October 21. In a notification on the official website, it has been clearly mentioned that objections without adequate and proper supportive documents will not be taken into consideration. Further, the notification asserts that any objection raised through any other medium except online will not be considered.

It must also be noted that only after verifying the objections raised, the authorities will be releasing the KARTET final answer key. It is only after this that the KARTET 2019 results will be declared.

In case you have not checked out your KARTET 2019 answer keys, here are the steps that you will need to follow:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for an option that reads "Key Answers of Newspaper I", :Key Answers to Newspaper-II” and click on it

Step 3: A PDF document will open in a new page, this PDF is of the KARTET 2019 answer keys

Step 4: Match your answer against the ones given in the answer keys and raise objections if need be.

For those who may not know, KARTET 2019 exam was held on October 4 across 604 test centres across the state.