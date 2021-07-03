KARTET 2021 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) will be held on August 22 by the centralised admission cell (CAC). The candidates who are willing to apply for this exam need to submit the application form latest by July 20. The aspirants will have to apply through www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The admit card for the exam will also be released on the official website from August 12 onwards. Those appearing for the exam will need to carry a copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre.

KARTET 2021, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option for registering yourself. Complete the registration form by filling in all relevant details. Once done, you will get your login ID and password.

Step 3: Go back to the homepage and click on the hyperlink that reads, “Online Application for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test – 2021"

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your login using the ID and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form with all the details asked and attach relevant documents in the format prescribed.

Step 6: Pay the fees and cross-check everything in the form

Step 7: Hit the submit button.

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your reference.

KARTET 2021: Exam Pattern

KARTET will include 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). One mark will be awarded for every right answer. There is no negative marking in this exam. There are two papers that come under KARTET, Paper 1 which is for those who are willing to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. To pass KARTET 2021, those belonging to the unreserved category will have to score 60 per cent marks. While candidates, who come under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category, will require 55 per cent.

