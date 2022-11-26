KARTET 2022: Final Answer key Released, When is Result?

The Karnataka education department has released the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) final answer key. Candidates can check and download the answer key at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET Final Answer Key has been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The final key is released in a pdf format. The provisional answer key was released on November 9 on the departmental website and those candidates who had appeared for the exam were allowed to submit objections from November 10 to November 17. Based on the objections received the final answer key was prepared and is out. According to reports KARTET results will be out on Dec 2, however the official date is yet to be confirmed.

State minister of school education, BC Nagesh took to his official twitter to make the announcement and said “Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) final answer key has been published on the website of the department."

KARTET 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CA Cell’ tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the link reading ‘KARTET 2o22 answer key’.

Step 4: Click on the link of the paper you appeared for, and the answer key will open in a new window.

Step 5: View the answer key, calculate your tentative score and save it for future reference.

The exam was conducted in two shifts on November 6, the first paper was conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates that score a minimum of 60 percent of marks or, get at least 90 out of 150 questions right will be eligible to qualify the exam. The KARTET exam is conducted every year in order to candidates as teachers in government and private schools in Karnataka.

