Kasganj Custodial Death: AMU Students Demand High-Level Probe, Hold March

Demanding a high-level probe into the death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj district, students at the Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday held a march on the university campus as a mark of protest against the incident.

Demanding justice for the 22-year-old Altaf, who died in the police custody, the the students have asked for a time-bound high-level probe preferably by a sitting judge of the High Court. The memorandum seeks exemplary punishment to the guilty and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the victim. The protestors have also demanded a government job to a family member of the deceased.

The incident

Altaf was called for questioning at Kasganj police station in a kidnapping case, died in custody on Tuesday, with his family members alleging that he was killed by police personnel.

However, the police claimed that Altaf had strangulated himself using a string from his jacket hood in the washroom of the police lock-up. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence in the wake of the incident.

