Kashmir Called a Separate Country in Bihar Class 7 Question Paper, Sparks Row

The Bihar education department has stirred a new controversy after a Class 7 question paper in a school in Bihar allegedly contained a question that distinguished Kashmir from India.

In their English exam, the students of Class 7 were allegedly asked: “What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you.” The paper cited the example of China and asked “As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?.”

This question was asked to students in Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts. Headteacher SK Das gave clarification to the media calling it a misprint and a human error.

Meanwhile, educationists and BJP politicians have called it a conspiracy, and they have asked the Union Education Minister to look into it.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP’s state leader in Bihar, posted a picture of the test on social media. “The Bihar government has not responded to my worry that they do not consider Kashmir to be a part of India. This question itself urges Bihar government officials to view Kashmir as a distinct nation from Nepal, England, China, and India “He posted in Hindi on Facebook.

Nitish Kumar is “so restless with his desire to become the Prime Minister that they are forcing anti-national question papers on the children of class 7,” the accuser continued.

This has sparked a new controversy, following which scores of people have taken to social media calling the question “anti-national”. Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a question in school exam has become the a controversy. In 2017, a similar question was asked in Bihar and a student in Vaishali district had pointed out the error.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here