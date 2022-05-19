CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kashmir University Gets its First Female VC in Prof Nilofar Khan

Professor Nilofar Khan, new VC of Kashmir University (Image: ANI)

She will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021. Khan will be the first-ever female to head the university.

Professor Nilofar Khan will be taking charge of University of Kashmir as its vice-chancellor. She will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021. Khan will be the first-ever female to head the university.

Khan is professor of Department of Home Science at University of Kahsmir. She has been appointed for a tenure of three years with effect from the date she takes charge.

Recently, Jamia and JNU too have got their first-ever female vice-chancellors. The first-ever female vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Najma Akhtar has also been conferred with the Padma Shri award. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) got its first woman Vice-Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit who was a professor at Savitri Phule Phule Pune University (SPPU). Pandit is also the first-ever JNUite to be appointed as VC of its alma matter.

first published:May 19, 2022, 19:21 IST