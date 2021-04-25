Kashmir University Postpones UG, PG Exams till May 2

The University of Kashmir has postponed all the undergraduate and postgraduate level offline exams till May 2. As per the official notice by the varsity, the decision is taken “in view of the prevailing circumstances". The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later.

University has imposed several restrictions due to the pandemic. The main campus will continue to remain closed till April 28 in view of the spike in Covid-19 positive cases amongst employees from various units of the University, the official notice stated.

Essential services staff including the health center, sanitation, landscape wing, construction division, proctorial wing, etc will continue to perform their duties with full strength.

“Employees experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus arc advised to get themselves screened for Covid-19," the varsity said.

The university has asked all teaching departments to impart teaching instructions to students of all semesters through online mode till May 15. Classes for only those courses which required laboratory or research were being held in physical mode.

The head of the departments was asked to submit a progress report of teaching, teacher-wise through respective deans of schools to the dean of academic affairs on weekly basis. HOD’s will issue an online timetable and monitor class work of their respective departments on day to day basis till May 15.

The university had also extended the deadline for admission in respect of private colleges affiliated with the University of Kashmir to impart BBA, BCA, BSc, IT, BA Mass Communication, multimedia production, and BCom (Honours) programmes till May 5. It was earlier to be closed on April 20.

