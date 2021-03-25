JEE Main 2021 Result: Kavya Chopra Becomes First Female to Get 300/300

Kavya Chopra from Delhi has not only scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 but she has also become the first-ever female candidate to get 300 out 300 marks in the engineering entrance exam. Chopra has improved her score from the February attempt in which she had got 99.9 percentile. She now is preparing for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2021.

While she could have been eligible for JEE Advanced based on her 99.9 percentile score too, Chopra said, she was not satisfied with it and knew she could do better. A student from Allen coaching institute, Kota, Chopra now aims at studying computer science from IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay. In an interview with news18.com she said, “I love mathematics and computer science is the application of mathematics and is a financially stable career too."

On her feat of becoming the first-ever female to obtain 300 out of 300 in JEE Main she said she always had equal opportunities but is aware of the struggle faced by other girls. “My parents always treated me and my brother equally. I was never discriminated against personally based on my gender but I am aware that not many girls in India are not as privileged. Even though I have never been discriminated against myself, I am aware of what other girls go through. I might not be able to understand the gravitas of my feat now but I am grateful," said the 17-year-old who said she hopes her achievement “opens up doors for other girls".

Her father is a Delhi-based engineer and she draws her inspiration from him. Chopra recalls she used to study 7-8 hours a day for her JEE Mains preparation and for her March attempt she had focused on the chemistry section majorly. “I had scored slightly lesser in chemistry section and during the last 15 days between February result and March exam, I had focused on chemistry section," she said.

She had referred to NCERTs and previous years’ question papers for practice. The 17-year-old said that she did feel emotional stress during the lockdown but had moved ahead with a determination that cracking JEE was something she “had to do".

Chopra has always been a bright student. She has got 97.6 per cent in class 10 board exams and will be appearing for her class 12 boards in May.

Of over 6 lakh students who registered for the exam as many as 13 students have got 100 percentile. In the February session, as many as nine students had got 100 percentile. The All India Rank (AIR) list will be released after the May exam by the NTA.