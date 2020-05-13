KCET 2020 Date: Karnataka CET Exams to be Held on July 30 and 31, Says Deputy CM & Higher Education Minister

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct the Karnataka CTET 2020 or Karnataka Common Entrance Examination 2020 on July 30-31.

According to a New Indian Express report, Deputy CM and Minister of Higher Education C N Ashwathnarayan said that the Karnataka CET 2020 examinations will be held on July 30 and 31.

The official announcement regarding the revised dates for KCET Exam 2020 will be uploaded on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority at kea.kar.nic.in (https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/)

The Karnataka CET 2020 was earlier scheduled for April 22 and 24. However, the examinations were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, the state examination authority has also extended the last date for the submission of KCET online applications. Interested candidates can now fill the application till May 18.

This year, around 1.9 lakh students have already registered for the test. All the candidates who will qualify the examination will take admission to various undergraduate professional courses. The examination centers are advised to maintain social distancing while conducting the KCET 2020.

The KCET examinations are held to provide eligibility to students to take admissions in various government colleges in the state. According to the Deputy CM, this year, KCET will help students to take admission on 62,000 engineering seats in government colleges.

The students who are preparing for the entrance examination can avail the government's free coaching facility on the website GetCETGo. It was recently launched for the students who apply for various competitive examinations.

On the 'Get CET Go' programme launched recently, the Minister said it has been designed to help students prepare for KCET and NEET 2020.

"The KCET examinations for which the dates will be announced shortly, help students gain admission to the 62,000 odd seats in various Engineering programmes across the state along with the NEET exams for the 8,000 odd medical seats in the state," his department said in a press release.

Detailing the online programme, Narayan said the website 'www.getcetgo.in' saw 1.70 lakh visits and 76,913 logins, 55,130 GetCETGo Android application downloads and garnered 2.45 lakh views on YouTube.

"Every student can assess his performance and compare with others using this online programme. The training is both interactive and analytical which will help students to assess his performance," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The revised dates for KCET 2020 were expected to be announced after the lockdown ends on May 17. However, the state education minister already revealed the tentative dates so that the students can prepare accordingly.

(With inputs from PTI)

