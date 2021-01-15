KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result Released at kea.kar.nic.in; How to Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment results of vacancy round for the state's Undergraduate Engineering courses. The KCET result has been released on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Seats in engineering colleges have been allotted according to the ranks obtained in the KEA.

The KEA will release a detailed notification about practicing the choices or options by the students. In the counselling rounds conducted earlier, the candidates were provided with four options to exercise.

As per the KEA’s directive, if a candidate fails to exercise any option within the given time limit, the seat will be automatically cancelled.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2020: How to download the results -

Step 1: Visit at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, "UGCET 2020 - Final seat allotment result (vacancy round)"

Step 3: Fill in the roll number and other requested information and submit it

Step 4: KCET Seat Allotment result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use

All those candidates who will be shortlisted from the KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment will have to confirm their admission to the Engineering programmes online and pay the required seat allocation fee.

For verification and admission process, candidates will have to provide several documents related to their educational qualification. The documents include Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet, certificates, KEA application form 2020, KEA rank card 2020, KEA admit card 2020, and category certificate (if applicable).

ABOUT KCET

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) organises the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for the students to be offered admission into various Engineering, B. Pharm, and Farm Science programmes in Government/ University/ Private Aided/Private un-aided institutions across the state of Karnataka. All those candidates who have passed or are appearing in second year PUC/Class12 examination are eligible to take the KCET exam.