KCET 2020 Results Announced; Check at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today announced KCET 2020 results on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Those who took KCET 2020 can also check their results at karresults.nic.in. The KEA has released KCET 2020 results just three weeks after holding the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
KCET 2020 Results Announced; Check at karresults.nic.in
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today announced KCET 2020 results on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Those who took KCET 2020 can also check their results at karresults.nic.in. The KEA has released KCET 2020 results just three weeks after holding the exam.

More than 1.80 lakh students appeared for KCET 2020 which was conducted on July 30 and 31, according to Times of India. The exam was held at centres across Karnataka.

How to check KCET 2020 results

Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CET result

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit option.

Step 5: Result will display on screen.

Students should make sure that information printed on the result are correct.

The counselling for admissions will take place in October online. Besides, the verification of documents will be done online. The dates for these processes will be declared as per NEET and JEE results.

KCET 2020 was conducted in accordance with the social distancing guidelines. The government had provided transportation and other logistical support to students and parents accompanying them.

Forty students, who tested positive for COVID-19, also appeared for the exam. Special arrangements were made for them.

Apart from Karnataka, more than 1,800 students from other states took KCET 2020.

According to AICTE calendar, academic year will start from November.

