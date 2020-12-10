KCET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule Out on kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2020 Round 2 seat allotment schedule on its website. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test and wish to take part in the counselling can visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and check the schedule.

Candidates who are interested in gaining admission into various courses in the state of Karnataka will have to follow the schedule for round 2 seat allotment. This time mapping is for the candidates who have opted for subjects such as Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Pharmacy, Naturopathy, Yoga, and Veterinary studies.

According to the official notice (164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/cet2020/ugcet_secondround_notekannada.pdf) published by the KEA, the seats that remain vacant even after the second round of seat allotment in the Engineering and Architecture courses, will be allotted to the supplementary candidates who are eligible. Their qualification will be based on their performance in the second PUC/ 12 supplementary examination conducted in 2020.

As per the official schedule, candidates will have to upload the necessary documents within December 11, 2020. The website of KEA will be displaying the seat matrix also on December 11. The examination authority will open a window to modify, amend, delete, and reorder options, if required, for eligible candidates. This window will remain open from December 11 to December 15, KEA will be then publishing the round 2 seat allotment result on December 16 on its website.

The notification also mentions that candidates who are appearing for the seat allotment process will have to submit the required documents and certificates that have been issued by any competent authority for their application to be considered. It will be only after verification that a candidate might claim eligibility and reservation benefits. Once the seat allotment results are declared, candidates would have to submit the admission fees to book their seat.

Students can choose their selected options once the seats have been allotted in the second round from December 16 to December 18. The last date for reporting to the colleges only by ‘Choice 1’ candidates is on December 19.