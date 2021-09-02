KCET 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download it from the official website of KCET 2021 — kea.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted on August 28, 29, and 30 in two shifts.

Students can also use the KCET 2021 answer key to cross-check and calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for any wrong answer.

KCET 2021: How to download answer key

Step 1. Go to the official website of KCET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘KCET 2021 answer key’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, click on the answer key link

Step 4. The pdf file of the answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download and save

KCET 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1. Go to the official website of KCET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘KCET 2021 answer key’

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link to raise objections

Step 4. Submit your objection by filling the form

Step 5. Attach relevant supporting documents. Submit

As the Karanataka board had cancelled the class 12 or PUC second year exams, admissions to undergraduate science programmes will be done only through Karnataka CET 2021 only. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had suggested that for college admissions, the class 12 criteria should be removed away.

The final answer for KCET 2021 will be released soon. It will consist of details like the candidate’s name, rank, subject-wise marks, etc. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam will have to appear for the counselling process. Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had said that the KCET “results will be announced by September 20 and the counselling process will begin in the first week of October."

Over 2,01,834 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year. Out of the total, 1,93,588 appeared for physics and 1,93,522 appeared for chemistry.

