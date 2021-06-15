KCET 2021 Registration Begin Today, How to Apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 registration from today, June 15 onwards. Students seeking admission to various undergraduate professional courses in the state’s institutes can apply on the official portal.

The applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 750 during the form submission. The KCET 2021 schedule has already been announced by Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Higher Education on June 8. As per the official statement, Karnataka CET will be held on August 28, 29, and 30 at more than 500 centres across the state.

KCET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET 2021.

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage of KCET 2021, click on the new user tab and register yourself by filling in all the required details.

Step 3: The KCET 2021 application number and user Id will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number, save that for future logins.

Step 4: Now proceed to KCET 2021 application form and fill in all the mandatory details like personal detail, educational detail and address.

Step 5: Next, upload your recent passport size photograph, signature, id proof and educational certificates in the specified format and size

Step 6: Pay the application fee online (net banking/credit card/debit card) or offline mode. Candidates can also opt for offline payment mode. They will have to download the e-challan and pay at the branches of the State Bank of India or ICICI Bank.

Step 7: Once done, save a copy of the application form for future reference.

This year, admission to undergraduate science programmes will be done only through Karnataka CET 2021 marks. Students are advised to keep a check on the official site for more updates on Karnataka CET 2021.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The first will be Biology on August 28 in the morning shift and the last paper will be the Kannada language test for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadiga candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here