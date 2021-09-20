KCET 2021 Result at kea.kar.nic.in Today

KCET 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 result today - September 20 at 2:30 pm. The link to check results, however, will be activated around 3:30 pm or 4 pm at kea.kar.nic.in.

The exam was held on August 28 and 29 for around 3 lakh students. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary courses in Karnataka-based colleges. Earlier, PUC second year marks were considered for admissions to these courses, however, since this year all students have been promoted without exams, the state decided to hold an entrance test.

Last year, 80 students scored full marks in biology, while in chemistry three students scored full marks. However, no student had obtained full marks in physics and maths in KCET 2020.

