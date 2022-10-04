KCET 2022 Counselling to Begin From October 7, Detailed Schedule Out

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) counselling dates. The detailed schedule is released on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the KCET counselling schedule 2022, the document verification of the eligible candidates will be done from October 7 to October 8 at KEA Bangalore. The KCET 2022 web options entry will also begin on October 7. KCET 2022 counselling verification slip will be available between October 7 and October 10.

According to the counselling schedule, the option entry in order of preference can be done from 6 pm October 7 till 4 pm October 11. The KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be announced on October 13 after 2 pm and the real KCET seat allotment result will be released on October 17 after 2 pm.

KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

– Verification of documents at KEA office: October 7 to 8, 2022

– Downloading of verification slip from the website: October 7 to 10, 2022

– KCET web options entry 2022: October 7 to 11, 2022

– KCET Mock allotment result: October 13 after 2 pm

– Round 1 seat allotment result: October 17 after 2 pm

– Last date of reporting at college by choice 1 candidates: October 22 before 5: 30 pm

Earlier, the KCET 2022 counselling was scheduled to start on August 5. However, KEA had to revise the result as per Karnataka High Court orders. The revised KCET result 2022 was declared on October 1 after considering the marks obtained in KCET 2022 and Class 12 scores.

After the mock allotment, the authorities will announce the Karnataka CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website. Based on that, the candidates will have to physically report to their respective allotted colleges for document verification and fee payment. Without paying the specified fees, the seat will not be confirmed.

