KCET 2022: Delay in Document Verification Process Leads to Confusion Among Students

The Karnataka CET document verification process got started today, August 23. However, Bengaluru-based CET candidates complained that they had to wait for long-hours to get their documents submitted, due to issues that the Block Education Officers (BEO) were facing. As per the media reports, there was a shortage of scanners and the BEOs were struggling to deal with the procedure.

Talking to the media, “The scanners are not available to all BEO officials and the authority is slowly making arrangements for it. Moreover, the process is very new to us and we are getting a hang of it gradually.”

The first session with candidates between ranks 1 and 1800 ranks was supposed to start from 9:30 am to 11:00 am while the second session for ranks 1801-3600 was slated for 11:15 am to 1:15 pm. This year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is responsible for the administration of this verification process for all Bengaluru candidates.

Speaking about the incident a KEA official accepted the fault: “The KEA should have called only 2000 students today, but the number of students who are present today is 5000. This is causing delay in the document verification process. Moreover, many students are from Basavangudi and KR Puram, which is delaying the verification for students from that region.”

Parents have also been raising complaints in regards to the mismanagement. Prakash J, a resident of Yelahanka told Indian Express, “Instead of calling all candidates of Bengaluru at one place, the KEA could have assigned the document verification at the respective BEO offices in Bengaluru.” He added that his tension and anxiety as a parent aggravated during the moment.

The CET document verification process requires students to surrender their class 10, 11, and 12 or II PUC marks sheets. The end date of this process is September 7.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here