KCET 2022 Hall Tickets Out at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the hall tickets or admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download it from the official website of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 is scheduled to be held in June 16, 17 and 18. The hall tickets can be downloaded using the registration number and date of birth. It is conducted every year for admission to first year undergraduate programmes in the state including engineering, technology, farm science, veterinary science, animal husbandry, BPharma, Pharma D, naturopathy and yoga courses.

KCET 2022 Hall Tickets: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of KCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2022 hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be released on screen, save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the admit card including their name, date of birth, application number, subject name, exam date and time, exam centre and Covid-19 protocols. In case of any error on the KCET 2022 admit card, report to KEA immediately and get it fixed before the exam.

KCET 2022: Exam Pattern

KCET 2022 will feature a total 180 questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Each subject will have as many as 60 questions. The duration for the exam will be for 240 minutes with 80 minutes for each subject. While there is no negative marking for the exam, for each correct answer students will be awarded one mark.

